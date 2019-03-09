Highway closed after car catches fire

State Highway 8 was closed for a time near Raes Junction after a car caught fire this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Brent Dunn told RNZ the fire spread to nearby vegetation, but was soon contained.

The NZ Transport Agency advised the highway was closed for a time, then in an update around 2.40pm it said one lane was open.

Dunn said a crew would remain on sight for a while, to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The fire was not suspicious.

The NZ Transport Agency said people should should consider delaying their journeys.

- with RNZ