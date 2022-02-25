Highway closed after truck fire

State Highway 85, the Pigroot, is closed as crews work to recover a truck that went on fire this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the fire, near Pigroot Creek bridge, about 4am.

Crews from Ranfurly attended and found the truck, a B-train, "fully involved" in fire.

The fire was mostly extinguished and a recovery vehicle was on the way, he said, about 7.25am.

There was no report of any injuries. The cause of the fire was not known.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway was closed and alternative routes were available via SH87 or Macraes Rd.