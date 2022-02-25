Friday, 25 February 2022

7.35 am

Highway closed after truck fire

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    State Highway 85, the Pigroot, is closed as crews work to recover a truck that went on fire this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the fire, near Pigroot Creek bridge, about 4am.

    Crews from Ranfurly attended and found the truck, a B-train, "fully involved" in fire.

    The fire was mostly extinguished and a recovery vehicle was on the way, he said, about 7.25am.

    There was no report of any injuries. The cause of the fire was not known.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway was closed and alternative routes were available via SH87 or Macraes Rd.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter