Horse hit by car near Cromwell killed

A woman on her way to work hit a horse with her car, killing the animal, near Cromwell early yesterday.

The crash happened on State Highway 6 between Willowbank Rd and the new Pukerangi subdivision, south of Luggate, about 5.45am.

A nearby resident said the woman saw one horse beside the road moments before hitting and killing a second horse.

She said it was fortunate the woman, who was not injured, was driving a 4WD.