Tuesday, 4 September 2018

Horse hit by car near Cromwell killed

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A woman on her way to work hit a horse with her car, killing the animal, near Cromwell early yesterday.

    The crash happened on State Highway 6 between Willowbank Rd and the new Pukerangi subdivision, south of Luggate, about 5.45am.

    A nearby resident said the woman saw one horse beside the road moments before hitting and killing a second horse.

    She said it was fortunate the woman, who was not injured, was driving a 4WD. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment