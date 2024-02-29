Horse riders depart station

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Horse riders set out from Earnscleugh Station on Monday morning, setting off on the 2024 Goldfields Cavalcade.

Trail boss Mick O’Callaghan said there were just over 60 riders travelling to Waikaia from Central Otago during this year’s event.

The group would travel from Earnscleugh, skirt low around the Old Man Range and into the Pomahaka area, then down to Hukarere Station, aiming to arrive in Waikaia about noon on Saturday, Mr O’Callaghan said.

"We start in Central Otago and ride through to West Otago and then we ride over the mountains into Northern Southland, so the topography and the ground changes . . . on the way," he said.

This year’s riders were made up of a core group of regulars and "quite a few newbies", he said.

"People put it on their bucket list and they want to try and push themselves on their horse a bit and meet lots of nice people and go for a nice big ride."

The riders were supported by a back-up crew who helped ferry food and gear to stops along the trail.

"They’re the backbone," he said.

The weather was looking fine for the trek but "we always take our coats anyway ... and we try to get to the end without too much drama".