Hunt for attacker after Cromwell man bottled from behind

Cromwell police are investigating a serious assault after a man was lured from his home by three youths and bottled from behind.

Police said about 10.30pm on Friday, January 14, a Cromwell man followed the youths after they persistently knocked on the door to his home on Coleraine St before running away.

"They stopped in the green way at the end of Coleraine St, between Coleraine St and Austin Pl, where the man spoke with them before he was hit from behind by a glass bottle."

The man suffered several lacerations which required hospital treatment, police said.

Police are asking the public for their help in identifying the person responsible.

He is described as being 16 to 17-years-old, with shoulder length dark hair and a dark complexion.

The two youths with him were also aged about 16.

A 'Canadian Club' bucket-style hat was located in the area the attack took place and police believe it may have also been worn by one of the three youths.

"While we are following a number of lines of enquiry we want to hear from anyone who can help us identify the young man involved," Detective Claire Adkins said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220116/7621. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.