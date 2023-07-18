Inaugural mental health first aid course trains instructors

The first Youth Mental Health First Aid Aotearoa New Zealand instructors celebrate after their graduation*. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Youth services in Central Otago will be the first to benefit from an innovative programme aimed at supporting the mental health of 11 to 18-year-olds.

The first accredited Youth Mental Health First Aid Aotearoa New Zealand instructors have graduated and are ready to share their knowledge to train adults who work with young people.

Half of all people who face mental health challenges first experience problems before they are 18 years old, yet statistically young people are less likely to seek or receive treatment for mental health problems than the rest of the population.

Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing Group chairwoman Adell Cox said the training was a collaboration between Te Hau Toka, which was set up to deal with the mental health impacts of Covid, and Te Pou, the New Zealand licence holder for Mental Health First Aid (MHFA).

The MHFA programme up-skilled people working with youth, helping them to understand their challenges and how to support them, she said.

Te Pou chief executive Rae Lamb said it had taken six months to bring the programme to New Zealand.

While it was known there was a need for more evidence-based specialised training to support young people, there had been a lot of work done to adapt it to New Zealand’s youth.

That work, including cultural considerations, clinical treatment pathways and use of language, meant it would be worthwhile for young people, she said.

"The value and relevance of the programme is well recognised internationally, so we’re thrilled that, with Te Hau Toka’s help, it is now available in Aotearoa."

Graduates would run workshops in Queenstown, Wanaka, Central Otago and Fiordland.

The 14-hour programme they would offer trained other adults in sports clubs, schools and youth groups as well as parents, caregivers and whanau.

They would cover common mental health challenges young people experienced including depression, anxiety, eating disorders and substance abuse.

Participants would be taught steps to provide mental health first aid, communication skills specific to young people and ways to get professional support.

* In the photo above, the graduates are: Back (from left) Karyn Isherwood (Whāraurau), Lee-Ann McKenzie (Whakatipu Youth Trust), Kathryn Wright (registered counsellor), Fiona Humphries (Fiordland College), Rachel Cassaidy (Cromwell College), Karen Munro (Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes wellbeing group), Annette Beautrais (Te Whatu Ora South Canterbury), Victoria Stewart (Mount Aspiring College) and Barry Grehan (Sticks ’n Stones). Front (from left) Any Kahukura (Cromwell Youth Trust), Melissa Mitchell-Bain (Education Ministry), Vicky Fenton (Central Lakes Family Services), Julie Williamson (Dunstan High School) and Vicki Patton (Wakatipu High School).

— Staff reporter