Influencing both racing and road safety

Tony Quinn smiles after receiving an unexpected CNZM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Talk with Tony Quinn and family, contributing to society and quality public toilets dominate the chat. But there are also reminders of the resolve that brought enormous wealth to the boy who grew up in a home-made caravan, in Scotland, and spent his first 45 years working in gumboots.

His award was a secret even from his closest family.

"It’s totally unexpected to get any sort of accolade or award or any of that stuff. It’s not part of the plan."

In New Zealand he developed and opened Highlands Motorsport Park, in Cromwell, in 2013. Two years later he acquired and upgraded Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and Taupō International Motorsport Park in 2021, revolutionising motorsport in the country.

Those facilities had delivered substantial regional benefits, including jobs, tourism, events, and economic growth.

He was instrumental in securing the Australian Supercars Championship’s return to New Zealand in 2024, with a three-year deal at Taupō.

In 2021, he established the Tony Quinn Foundation and Hampton Downs New Zealand Racing Academy, nurturing young talent to succeed on the world stage. Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson was the first to benefit from the foundation.

Quinn was heavily involved in Cromwell community initiatives, including funding mental health workshops and a school social worker in 2022, and a $750,000 investment last year to revive the Street Smart defensive driving programme, enhancing road safety for learner drivers in New Zealand.

Improving young drivers skills on the road was something he had personally invested in and planned to tackle to government on.

" . . . I’d like to further enhance the StreetSmart programme . . . using our facilities and other facilities in New Zealand."

New Zealand had seven or eight race tracks compared to Scotland and Ireland’s one each.

"We should be using those racetracks as training grounds for young kids before they get on the road."

At the other end of the scale he planned to build up major events like the Grand Prix but would not be buying any more race tracks.

"I’ve got enough."

While he lived in Australia most of the time he loved New Zealand.

"I think it’s a fantastic country. I think the weather’s perfect. It’s never too hot, never too cold . . . Really good food, fresh food. And the people are really capable people.

"And of course, the toilets are wonderful and well maintained, which is an absolute fact. I mean, if you travel the world like I do, you will discover that there are some countries that have no regard for toilets, none whatsoever. And New Zealand has a good, very top quality level in toilets around the world."

Anthony Zan Quinn

Cromwell

CNZM

Motorsport and the community