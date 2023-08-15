Info sought as youths arrested for vehicle theft

Photo: ODT files

Police are appealing for information over thefts involving vehicles between Queenstown and Cromwell at the weekend.

Sergeant Regan Price, of Cromwell, said two people have been referred to Youth Services in relation to offending which included theft from a vehicle and stealing a vehicle.

The pair were taken into custody on Sunday.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity or anyone who has dash cam/CCTV footage relating to the offending that occurred between August 11 and 13," Sgt Price said.

People were asked to call police on 105 and reference file number 230812/4631.

The thefts were a reminder for people to take steps to protect their vehicles from being stolen and to prevent break-ins, he said.

Keeping your car safe

• Always lock your car, motorbike, or other vehicles.

• Ideally keep all vehicles in a garage or out of sight, if you do have to leave vehicles on the street, ensure they are left in a well-lit area.

• Keep valuables out of sight - If it can be seen, it can be a target.

• Keep receipts, warranties, valuations and serial numbers in a safe place.