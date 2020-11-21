Input sought on proposed waste bylaw

Nigel McKinlay. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Feedback is being sought on a draft bylaw designed to improve waste management and minimisation in Central Otago.

The Central Otago District Council (CODC) Draft Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2020 comes as a result of the council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2018, which identified problems with how the service worked.

The CODC worked with the Queenstown Lakes District Council to develop the bylaw.

Council officers consulted with stakeholders, reviewed delivery of waste services (including customer and contractor inquiries and complaints), and sought industry feedback to identify specific concerns to be addressed.

Issues identified included: contamination of the different waste streams through putting material in the incorrect bin or at drop-off points; public litter bins being used for the disposal of commercial and/or household waste; commercial waste being left in the street; and where and when bins were put out before collection and how long they were left out after collection.

Access issues for collection vehicles, and waste management and minimisation at events were also highlighted.

Three waters and waste portfolio lead Councillor Nigel McKinlay said the new bylaw would provide "a few more tools" for council staff to support the promotion and delivery of effective and efficient waste management and minimisation.

"While the council will continue to rely on monitoring and education programmes, the bylaw will give us a ‘last resort’ solution to deal with the small number of people who continue to breach the rules and in particular will help us deal to contamination in our waste stream."

Submissions are open until December 21 and will be considered by the council in February.