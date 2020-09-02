Items stolen from 10 unlocked vehicles in Cromwell

Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves in Central Otago overnight and police are appealing for help.

Sergeant Adam Elder, of Cromwell police, said items were stolen from unlocked vehicles primarily in Melmore Crescent and Matthews Crescent.

“This kind of theft is typically opportunistic and vehicle owners can help minimise the risk by ensuring their vehicles are locked and any valuables are removed.”

“If items must be left in a vehicle, do not leave them in plain sight.”