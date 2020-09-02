Wednesday, 2 September 2020

11.50 am

Items stolen from 10 unlocked vehicles in Cromwell

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves in Central Otago overnight and police are appealing for help.

    Sergeant Adam Elder, of Cromwell police, said items were stolen from unlocked vehicles primarily in Melmore Crescent and Matthews Crescent.

    “This kind of theft is typically opportunistic and vehicle owners can help minimise the risk by ensuring their vehicles are locked and any valuables are removed.”

    “If items must be left in a vehicle, do not leave them in plain sight.”

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter