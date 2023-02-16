Thursday, 16 February 2023

Jet ski crash investigated

    Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a jet ski on a Central Otago river.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a call for assistance from St John was received about 3.45pm yesterday.

    Crews from Luggate and Cromwell stations attended the incident in Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6).

    Upon arrival firefighters discovered it was an accident involving a jet ski and were able to leave the incident in the hands of St John staff, the spokesman said.

    Police also attended.

     

