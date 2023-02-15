Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Jetski crash on Clutha River

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services have responded to a crash involving a jetski on the Clutha River.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a call for assistance from St John was received about 3.45pm today.

    Crews from Luggate and Cromwell stations attended the jetski crash near the Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6).

    The firefighters were able to leave the incident in the hands of St John staff, the spokesman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

