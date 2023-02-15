Jetski crash on Clutha River

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have responded to a crash involving a jetski on the Clutha River.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a call for assistance from St John was received about 3.45pm today.
Crews from Luggate and Cromwell stations attended the jetski crash near the Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6).
The firefighters were able to leave the incident in the hands of St John staff, the spokesman said.