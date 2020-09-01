Central Otago
Kiwis’ giving nature impresses new citizen
"When they have nothing to give, they give a little more."
Nearest ‘yet to hear from airport’
Christchurch International Airport executives say they are continuing to meet residents affected by a proposed international airport in Tarras but have refused to name those they have met.
Fears mounting as harvest looms
Covid-19 will create a seismic shift in production for Central Otago’s horticulture and viticulture industries this season.
Festival cuts it close, but presses on
Beating bad weather and brushing aside Covid-19 meant the annual Alexandra Blossom Festival could go ahead as usual on Saturday.
Racers pitted against the clock
It is a race against and around time.
Haunted hotel back in business
The ghost stories are flowing as freely as the beer at one of New Zealand’s most famous pubs.
‘Olive Leaf’ building opponents cite size, style
The opponents of the contentious "Olive Leaf" building proposed for land beside St Patrick’s Church in Arrowtown say its style and size would overshadow the historic church.
Winning the battle to beat lymphoma
Amie Pont is a battler.
Event a crowning achievement
The coronation of the 25th Alexandra Blossom Festival Senior Queen may not have happened this year had Covid-19 rained on her reign.
Cherry firm selling 24ha
More than 20ha of land that was once part of Bendigo Station in Tarras is on the market.
Work starts on Maniototo school's $11m rebuild
Ground-breaking work is under way at Maniototo Area School.
Swapping classroom for the outdoors
Future environmentalists swap classroom for the outdoors
Future environmentalists have been swapinig the classroom for the Manuherikia River.
Food voucher fraud ‘mean offending’
The actions of a Cromwell builder who fraudulently claimed $1600 in Covid-19 welfare food vouchers has been described as "mean" and "despicable" by a district court judge.
Tickets tomorrow
Central Otago locals can now get their hands on tickets for the region’s biggest annual event.
Conspiracy theories collar question time
Burning election issues were cast aside in favour of conspiracies by some of the audience at a meet the candidates meeting in Cromwell on Tuesday night.
Beloved Blossom Festival given go-ahead at last
Covid-19 will not stop the biggest annual event on Central’s Otago’s calendar.
Covid put paid to pub purchase
A Canterbury man says Covid-19 put paid to his plans to buy St Bathans’ landmark Vulcan Hotel.
Funding boost for Manuherikia River work
The Manuherikia River has been given a funding boost so the catchment can be cleaned up and the river’s future ensured.
Annual Blossom Festival looking like a goer
The Alexandra Blossom Festival is to go ahead as planned — subject to any further updates from the Government and changes to Covid-19 alert levels.