Lions clubs help out

Pictured with a mobile blood pressure monitor, a recliner on castor wheels and a car seat for use in ambulances to the hospital, all donated by the clubs, are, from left, former charge nurse Julie Davie, Dr Mark Smith, Alexandra Lions Club member Ron Lamb, Clyde and Districts Lions Club members Lyn McCall and Sue Noble-Adams (seated), Alexandra Lions Club past president Barry McCall, Central Otago Health Services chief executive Kathy de Luc and Dunstan Hospital charge nurse Gemma Atkinson.
The blood pressure monitor and recliner would be used for patients in isolation rooms, with the chair made of vinyl to allow for deep cleaning after use by patients with Covid-19.
The items cost about $6000.
- Shannon Thomson