Lorde holidays in Central Otago

Lorde launches her home tour in Dunedin Town Hall. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Lorde has taken a break between touring in Central Otago.

The Otago Daily Times has confirmed the chart-topping singer has been seen in the small Central Otago town of St Bathans.

Fairfax reported the singer had swapped the Golden Globes for a restful holiday in Central Otago and had also been seen in Clyde, with an anonymous Central Otago worker saying she was having "time out" in New Zealand.

The person confirmed Lorde dined at St Bathans' historic Vulcan Hotel and said Lorde's family had a holiday house in Central Otago.

"She wanted to get out to have quiet time and have time out, but then she got bombarded by a few people."

Lorde finished the Oceania leg of her Melodrama World Tour at the end of November last year and is set to resume the tour in March.

On November 7 Lorde celebrated her 21st birthday in Otago when she played at Dunedin Town Hall.

The crowd acknowledged the occasion with an impromptu version of ''Happy Birthday'', to which Lorde responded, "thank you so much".

She said she was ''too scared'' to do a yardy [yard glass], but would ''do a shot'' later.