Lotto ticket sold in Cromwell wins $333k

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three lucky Lotto First Division players, including one who bought their ticket in Cromwell, have each won $333,333 in tonight's draw.
The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Paeroa in Paeroa, New World Merrilands in New Plymouth, and Cromwell New World in Cromwell .
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.
Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.