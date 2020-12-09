Lotto ticket sold in Cromwell wins $333k

Wednesday, 9 December 2020

    Three lucky Lotto First Division players, including one who bought their ticket in Cromwell, have each won $333,333 in tonight's draw.

    The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Paeroa in Paeroa, New World Merrilands in New Plymouth, and Cromwell New World in Cromwell .  

    Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million. 

    Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.  

