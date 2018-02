Armed police were called out to an incident in Omakau this afternoon. Photo: Tom Kitchin

Police have charged a man with threatening to kill after responding to reports of a person with a firearm in Omakau, Central Otago this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said armed officers were called to the rural scene after 3pm.

The arrested 22-year-old will appear in Queenstown District Court Monday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.