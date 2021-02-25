Man stabbed in Alex, attacker may be in Southland: police

Police have appealed for a man involved in a stabbing in Alexandra to turn himself in and believe he may have travelled to Southland.

A 22-year-old man was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after the attack about 11.30am yesterday.

Police said there was a confrontation between two men who knew each other, and they had also been involved in an incident earlier in the evening.

They said the victim was flown to Dunedin Hospital, where he remains following surgery. His condition was now stable.

Officers are following a strong line of inquiry and know who the alleged offender is.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said the man should hand himself in to police.

“The alleged offender is aware that police wish to speak to him.

"We encourage him to contact us immediately, and would discourage others from assisting him by transporting or hiding him from police.”

Police believe he has left the immediate area and may have travelled to Southland.

Anyone with information which can assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210225/1718, or ask to speak to Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw.