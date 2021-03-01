Man wanted in relation to Alexandra stabbing turns himself in

A man who was wanted by police in relation to a stabbing in Alexandra last week turned himself in and has appeared in court.

Police said the 28-year-old handed himself in at the Alexandra Police Station this morning.

A 22-year-old man was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after the attack about 11.30am, on Wednesday.

Police said there was a confrontation between two men who knew each other, and they had also been involved in an incident earlier in the evening.

The man appeared in the Queenstown District Court this afternoon and was remanded in custody to reappear at a later date.

Police said he has been charged with wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm along with a number of other charges in relation to previous violent offending.

"The victim in the matter has been discharged from hospital and is recovering."

Police were appreciative to members of the public who assisted with the investigation.