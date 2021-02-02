Maternity decision soon

Lisa Gestro. Photo: ODT files

The Southern District Health Board says it should know this month if planned maternity services for Central Otago and Wanaka are feasible.

After extensive consultation and considerable controversy, the SDHB last year proposed to locate primary maternity facilities in Wanaka and Clyde.

The first of four workshops had been held with local midwives in December, and strategy, primary and community executive director Lisa Gestro told an SDHB committee meeting yesterday that it had been a positive session.

The SDHB is seeking assurance from midwives that the proposed facilities can be adequately staffed.

Ms Gestro said it was expected that decision would be made this month, and if confirmed the SDHB could move on to developing a business case for the two units.