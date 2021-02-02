Maternity decision soon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After extensive consultation and considerable controversy, the SDHB last year proposed to locate primary maternity facilities in Wanaka and Clyde.
The first of four workshops had been held with local midwives in December, and strategy, primary and community executive director Lisa Gestro told an SDHB committee meeting yesterday that it had been a positive session.
The SDHB is seeking assurance from midwives that the proposed facilities can be adequately staffed.
Ms Gestro said it was expected that decision would be made this month, and if confirmed the SDHB could move on to developing a business case for the two units.