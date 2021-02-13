Mayor grateful to doctor for timely diagnosis

Tim Cadogan. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan will take a step back from his official duties while he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer.

Mr Cadogan said he visited his doctor last year on an unrelated matter and while there decided to have a prostate exam.

"I am in my mid-50s with a family history of the illness but was not due a check for another couple of years.

"The unscheduled check and my doctor’s great skill led to the discovery of a small tumour," he said.

Mr Cadogan said he would undergo surgery and due to the early detection of the tumour was expected to make a full recovery.

He was counting himself lucky that the tumour was found and had some advice for other men who were in the high risk category.

"I am truly a lucky man but without that check, the story would most likely have had a much less positive outcome, so guys, please do the right thing and get yourself checked, especially if you are over 50 and/or have a family history [of prostate cancer]."

Mr Cadogan will be taking several weeks off work for his surgery and recuperation.

Deputy mayor Neil Gillespie will step in as required for all mayoral duties during that time.

"I will be picking up light duties as soon as I am able, which is expected to be in a few weeks," Mr Cadogan said.