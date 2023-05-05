'Metal fragments' spark Alexandra supermarket bakery recall

The "potential presence of metal fragments" has sparked a recall of in-store baked goods sold at Countdown Alexandra.

The supermarket says any customer who bought these products between Tuesday and Thursday this week should not eat them.

"There have been no reports of illness or injury. However anyone who has consumed any of these bakery products and has any concerns about their health, should seek medical advice," Countdown said in a statement.

The goods could be returned for a refund.

No other Countdown bakeries or bakery products were impacted by the recall.

Customers can call Countdown’s Customer Care team for more information on 0800 40 40 40.