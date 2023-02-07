Milestone for bridge as final beam placed

The final beam for the new Beaumont Bridge is lowered into place. PHOTO: WAKA KOTAHI NZTA

It is full beam ahead on the new two-lane Beaumont Bridge on State Highway 8, with the placement last week of the last of 36 steel beams for the project.

The new 193m modern two-lane structure over the Clutha River will replace the current single lane bridge, which was built in 1887.

It is one of a handful of remaining wrought iron bridges left on the state highway network, and is no longer suited to today’s higher traffic volumes including more heavier trucks.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional relationships director James Caygill said it was great to see such a massive part of the project successfully completed.

"Getting that final beam in place was hard work for crews who worked in 30 degC temperatures to expertly place the final beam," he said.

"They kept their cool throughout this tricky job, moving us an important step closer to our scheduled completion of the new bridge by the end of this year."

The successful placement of the steel beams follows other recent milestones on the project, including installation of bridge pile foundations and the four main concrete piers and abutments.

Steel girder installation is continuing, with the placement of pre-cast concrete decking expected to start soon.

Work is now in full swing on building the western road approach to the new bridge and a full rebuild of the existing highway past the Beaumont Hotel.

The new bridge is on track to be completed as planned by the end of the year.

To help complete this job as quickly as possible, traffic has been diverted since the middle of last month, on to Dee and Westferry Streets to connect with SH8 to Central Otago.

By: Staff reporter