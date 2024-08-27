Mixed reaction to mine nod

Hawkeswood Mining director Andrew Hawkeswood. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Central Otago’s latest gold mine could be operational by November after getting the tick from councils after a drawn-out application process.

There has been a mixed reaction in the Millers Flat community after Hawkeswood Mining received approval to operate an alluvial gold mine near the Central Otago village.

In a decision released on Friday, independent commissioners Louise Taylor (chairwoman), Ros Day-Cleavin and Craig Welsh approved resource consents from the Central Otago District and Otago Regional Councils.

Company director Andrew Hawkeswood said he was eager to get on with gold-mining.

"It’s been a long time coming."

Dewatering was expected to begin in October and he hoped mining operations would be under way by November.

"[We’re] very happy that we can finally start making a contribution to the local community and to the country as a whole ... It’s new money."

In their decision, the commissioners were satisfied any potential adverse effects of the mine — including cultural and heritage impacts — could be avoided or managed by consent conditions.

However, it is still unclear exactly how much economic benefit the community will see from the operation.

During consent hearings in May, Mr Hawkeswood claimed the mine would bring $90 million to the wider New Zealand economy, $28m of which would be local employment and royalty payments.

Commissioners received "no evidence to substantiate the dollar amounts he quoted and placed little weight on those figures".

They accepted there would be "reasonably significant" employment opportunities for locals and positive flow-on effects for local businesses.

There were "a lot of robust conditions" for the operation to adhere to, Mr Hawkeswood said.

"The bar seems to be set so high — for somebody to try and start a relatively small operation like this, it’s almost impossible."

The company had been forced to let workers go during the consent process — the application process had taken "three years and $2 million", he said.

Hawkeswood Mining expected to hire about 15 staff initially, and another 10 by next year.

The mine would bring new families to the district and bolster school enrolments, he said.

"Our emphasis is to employ local," he said.

Local farmer Georgia Parker shared Mr Hawkeswood’s enthusiasm for the decision.

"They deserve it. They’ve worked very hard to get it to go through — it’s about time really"

Millers Flat, with a large population of retirees, could be "quite a ghost town", Ms Parker said.

"It’s nice to see things happening."

The company would be mining on part of her and her father’s farm, which would give the land new purpose, she said.

"I’m just excited for the future of our farm and our neighbour’s farm."

Millers Flat resident Graeme Young said, while the approval was no surprise, the mine would cost the community in the long run.

"When the government, whether it’s local or national, consents these sorts of projects, I tend to think it’s just shooting ourselves in the foot.

"They might make a few million for gold royalties, but in the long run it’s going to cost us so much more," he said.

It was "hypocritical" of councils to preach sustainability while approving the mining operation, he said.

Teviot Valley Community Board deputy chairman and Millers Flat resident Mark Jessop said while opinions were mixed, the community had to trust the mining company would operate within its consent.

"There’s a couple of people that are very nervous about the impacts but ... overall it’ll be good for the valley in terms of employment.

"The majority of people are generally accepting that it’s going ahead and that they’ll abide by their conditions, which will be keenly monitored by all."

Objectors to the consent have 15 working days to lodge an appeal against the decision.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz