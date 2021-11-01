More than 40 veteran vehicles at rally

Colin and Joan Pearce, of Mosgiel, relax by their 1914 Sunbeam at the National Veterans Rally in the Cromwell Heritage Precinct yesterday. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

It was a step back in time at Old Cromwell Town yesterday afternoon.

Vintage Car Club of New Zealand’s Central Otago branch hosted the National Veteran Car and Motorcycle Rally in Cromwell at the weekend.

"Veterans" — vehicles manufactured up to the end of 1918 — are a rare breed and few of the survivors are roadworthy and in use.

More than 40 vehicles from throughout the South Island attended the rally which included a drive from Cromwell to Luggate via Tarras on Saturday and public displays at Highlands and the Cromwell Heritage Precinct yesterday.

Mosgiel veteran car enthusiasts Colin and Joan Pearce attended the weekend event with their 1914 Sunbeam — the latest model of their three veteran cars.

Mr Pearce said they had owned the Sunbeam for about 10 years.

"It is my pride and joy," he said.

Rather than driving to Cromwell, the couple shipped it to the rally on a trailer.

"We get them out in the summer time when the rallies are on, and during the winter time they hibernate," he said.

Mrs Pearce said the couple had been rallying since 1965.

"We like the preserving history aspect of it — they’re quite different to modern-day cars," she said.

- Shannon Thomson