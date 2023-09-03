Motorcycle crashes near Lindis Pass

A motorcycle has crashed near Lindis Pass on State Highway 8, blocking one lane of traffic.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at about 10.45 this morning.

The crash occurred north of the intersection with Goodger Rd, a Waka Kotahi alert stated.

Emergency services are in attendance but it is unknown if anyone has been seriously injured at this stage, the police spokeswoman said.

One lane of the highway is blocked and traffic is backed up.