Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

Emergency services work at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash between Poolburn and Moa Creek in Central Otago yesterday. PHOTO: JARED MORGAN

A motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle crash at Moa Creek, in Central Otago.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene on the Poolburn-Moa Creek Rd at 10.30am yesterday but police believe the crash occurred overnight.

A police officer at the scene of the crash confirmed the person was found dead.

The crash took place at a minor bend in the otherwise straight road and traffic was restricted to a single lane for several hours while the police serious crash unit carried out a scene examination.

The Otago Daily Times contacted residents from Oturehua, Moa Creek, Poolburn, and through to Omakau but none could provide any information about the crash or the identity of the motorcyclist.

Police would also not be drawn because inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing and no further details would be released at this stage, the police spokesman said.

The Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade and St John ambulance services also attended the incident.