Mullets off for Maddox

PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Celebrating losing their locks on Friday and raising funds to support 9-year-old Maddox Gale’s cancer treatment are (from left) William Gale, Nathan Keane, Jaedyn McKenzie (15), Dylan Gale and Hayden Clarke.

About 200 people gathered for a fundraising auction for Maddox, who is in Christchurch undergoing cancer treatment.

The auction was organised by the Alexandra District Club, and Jaedyn’s haircut capped off the event.

Jaedyn had already reached his fundraising goal of $2000 by the start of the event but after the evening’s auction finished, the stakes were raised and four others stepped up to cut their hair too — for a price — including Maddox’s two brothers, Dylan and William.

Hayden Clarke happily had his hair cut but paid $300 to keep his moustache.

The combined effort doubled Jaedyn’s fundraising total to more than $4000.

The combined effort of the auction and Jaedyn’s haircut raised over $30,000.