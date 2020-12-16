Name suppression for woman charged over fatal Roxburgh crash

A 49-year-old Central Otago woman has been charged with causing the death of a young woman in a crash in Roxburgh at the weekend.

Police yesterday named Kirsty Samantha Moffett (28) as the victim of the crash, which occurred on Scotland St just after 5pm on Sunday.

Ms Moffett was from Northern Ireland but had been living in Dunedin.

The accused was facing a charge of aggravated careless driving causing death. She has been granted interim name suppression and has been remanded to appear in court on February 17.

Two other people involved in the crash were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital – one in a serious condition and one with minor injuries.