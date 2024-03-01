Skip to main content
Clyde Food and Wine Festival
Photos by Ruby Shaw
Representation review submissions open
The Central Otago District Council’s proposed representation review is open for submissions from the public.
Planning under way for Memorial Hall farewell
It’s the end of an era.
Naseby’s growing fire risk subject of safety meeting
A "hugely valuable" safety meeting was held in Naseby over the weekend, educating residents and crib owners about how to stay safe as the fire risk in the area grows.
About 60 gather to commemorate sacrifice
People of all denominations gathered in Cromwell last week to celebrate one of the most significant day’s in the Christian calendar.
Car boot sale to support hall upkeep
Organisers of a car boot sale to be held this Saturday say the funds will go towards the upkeep of a valuable "repository of local history".
Gold closer to being dug up
The company behind the Central Otago gold find hailed as New Zealand’s most significant in four decades has moved a step closer to digging it up.
One hurt after Warbird crashes in Cromwell
One person has been moderately hurt after a 1930s British biplane flown at the Warbirds over Wanaka air show crashed while landing in Cromwell.
Crash victim's family working to prevent deaths
The family of a Cromwell man who died in a car crash last week are working to prevent other families from experiencing their pain.
Thousands enjoy food and wine festival
Thousands flocked to Clyde’s main street yesterday to celebrate good food, drink and company.
Oscar-winning views: Huge interest in historic stone cottage
It only took a whiff of Hollywood for wannabe buyers to come out to take a look at a now sold historic stone cottage in Central Otago.
Flushed underwear costly for community
While stinky undies may be the punchline of many a schoolyard joke, for the Central Otago District Council they are no laughing matter.
Something for everyone
Easter Pop Up Market co-organiser Sue Noble-Adams, of Clyde, displays some of the items for sale at this weekend’s market.
Body repatriated thanks to help from community
The body of a Fijian man has been returned to his family, thanks to the generosity of the Cromwell community.
Fire advice meeting in Naseby
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) is partnering with community development group Naseby Vision to help reduce wildfire risk in Naseby.
Opinion: Ready to listen to housing solutions
Some may have seen recently the developers of property in Shortcut Rd in Cromwell were not given permission to operate as short-term travellers’ accommodation.
Opinion: Could private investment be the way for our future?
Gleaming white and nestled against the hills, Wakatipu High School could represent our future.
Success for rowers
Central Otago rowers have had yet another successful turn about Lake Ruataniwha during New Zealand’s largest rowing regatta.
Young singer chosen to perform in US
She is no stranger to the stage in Central Otago but now Mischa Thomlinson, 13, has the world in her sights.
Last chance for community wellbeing fund
It has helped fund wellbeing initiatives across the Central Lakes and Fiordland, but microfund Connecting Communities is coming to an end.
