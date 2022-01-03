Monday, 3 January 2022

'Never seen a crowd like that here before'

    Chelsea Pringle takes to the catwalk for Fashion in the Field.
    Fashion in the Field winner Emma Smith.
    Driver Ellie Barron secured her first win on the track. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    The crowd cheers on runners in the second race.
    Some of the large crowd attending the Omakau Trots yesterday. Organisers believed it was possibly...
    Tahlia Dean (left), of Omakau, and Shaye Scott, of Poolburn, cool off in their inflatable drinks...
    Driver Ricky May reflects on how it feels to be back at the Omakau Trots after suffering a near...
    Marko Dorrance (3), of Christchurch, gets some sunscreen protection from Nana.
    Fashion in the Field contestant Katie Gunn
    Fashion in the Field contestant Ruby Pringle at the Omakau Trots yesterday.
    The crowds and the bets swelled in the Manuherikia for the annual Ōmakau Trots yesterday.

    The final numbers were yet to be confirmed, but those in the know were predicting a bumper turnout.

    Harness racing driver Ellie Barron, of Invercargill, finally secured a victory on the track in what was her third outing at the Ōmakau Trots.

    Two years ago Barron was instrumental in saving the life of harness racer Ricky May when he suffered a heart attack on the track and she was heartened to see Central Otago support for racing after a difficult year due to Covid-19.

    "I’ve never seen a crowd like that here before."

    The summer weather and the silly season tended to bring out the best in people and made them more inclined to show up, she said.

    Ōmakau shepherd Tahlia Dean was attending the races for the first time with the Upper Manuherikia Young Farmers Club.

    About 25 members of the club set up in the shade with an inflatable paddling pool with ice to keep the beer and sausages for the barbecue cool.

    Miss Dean, who is also the club’s chairwoman, said it was a good social day out for the young farmers.

    "It’s awesome. It’s such a great day for it."

    She was hoping for a change in fortune before the day’s end, however.

    "Both my horses I’ve bet on have got last — hopefully, my luck will change."

    Central Otago Trotting Club president Graham Sinnamon said he believed the club had prepared well in the current environment.

    "We wanted to make sure we had it absolutely right so people would have the confidence to come here."

    He also praised the volunteers.

    "Without the volunteers — this is all done by volunteers so I can’t say thank you to them enough because they gave up their time at Christmas and New Year; they gave up their holidays to come make this day fit for a whole lot of people."

     

    shannon.thomson@odt.co.nz

     

     

