New initiative, free coaching

Grab your clubs and tee off for a good cause.

Aspiring to be Remarkable, a new initiative, provides free, high-performance sports coaching and mentoring in the Central Otago and Lakes districts to those who would not otherwise be able to access it.

Services are targeted towards the younger members of the community — although not exclusively — as well as seasonal workers.

It has been established by Shane Norton and Shayne O’Conner, with the pair working for a number of months, gathering support and networking with appropriate groups, businesses, organisations and people across the regions.

To kick-start Aspiring to be Remarkable, a charity golf tournament is teeing off at the at the Cromwell Golf Club tomorrow with a number of sporting celebrities confirmed to play including a former All Blacks coach and players, a former Kiwi Rugby League international, two New Zealand Golf Open winners, a New Zealand Commonwealth Games gold medalist, a couple of former New Zealand cricketers, a New Zealand dog triallist, and even a New Zealand referee.

There will also be a mayor and an MP.

This invitation is open to anyone to enter but the tournament is limited to 22 teams of three in ambrose format.

A charity auction will follow the golf.

For more information or to enter contact shane@radiocentral.nz