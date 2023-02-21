No full closure of highway intersection

The Mutton Town Road/ Clyde-Alexandra intersection on State Highway 8. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Roading authorities have listened to submitters and backed off a proposal to close an intersection on a Central Otago highway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has opted for a left-turn in only to improve safety at the Mutton Town Road/Clyde-Alexandra Road SH8 intersection, rather than the full closure proposed and consulted on last year.

Most of the 50 submissions on the proposal last year opposed the closure. There was support among submitters for retaining the left-in option.

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships James Caygill said there had been one fatal and two non-injury crashes at the intersection in the last five years.

“Safety deficiencies make the intersection unsuitable to manage traffic growth at this area from major land development changes. The cost of an upgrade isn’t justified with a safer alternative nearby at the Sunderland Street intersection.”

He said a left-turn in only provided a safe option and retained access for those travelling from Alexandra to the Dunstan Hospital and on to Clyde.

Future upgrades planned at the nearby SH8/Sunderland Street intersection including a separated left-turn in traffic lane would further manage safety for drivers using this intersection, he said.

Work on the intersection is expected to start later this year.