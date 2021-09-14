Tuesday, 14 September 2021

No injuries after car rolls

    No-one was injured after a vehicle rolled on State Highway 8 near Alexandra yesterday.

    When emergency services arrived at Conroys Gully, near Butchers Dam just after 10.20am, both occupants were out of the vehicle.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one ambulance was sent and both people were assessed as ‘‘non-injury’’.

    Police and the Alexandra Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no action was required from the brigade, which left about seven minutes after arriving.

