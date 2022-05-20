No prosecution in death of Andrew Hore's mother

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Suzanne Hore died on November 3, 2019, while helping her husband move a sheep across their farm in Paerau, Central Otago.
The sheep was in the cargo tray of a side-by-side farm vehicle and Hore was holding it.
The vehicle was stopped while Hore's husband opened a gate when the sheep kicked and Hore fell from the vehicle's cargo tray, landing face down on the ground and fracturing a vertebra.
The coroner's report said Hore died from her injuries and her death was an accident.
After the accident, WorkSafe investigated the farm's safe systems of work.
The farm had implemented a procedure for safely moving sheep and lambs, which required workers to transport them in either a caged trailer or in cages on the back of a ute.
The side-by-side farm vehicle was not meant to be used to transport sheep and a sticker on the cargo tray reminded users not to carry passengers in the tray.
The coroner's report said WorkSafe had concluded there was no public interest in conducting a prosecution.
Andrew Hore played 83 tests for the All Blacks from 2002 to 2013, and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2011.