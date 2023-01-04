Wednesday, 4 January 2023

One hurt in vehicle accident on farm at Millers Flat

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A helicopter has been used to responded to a vehicle accident on remote farmland at Millers Flat.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle accident at the back of a farm in Beaumont Station Rd about 3.50pm today.

    Fire crews attended to assist St John staff, but could not access the incident due to the remote terrain, the spokeswoman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a helicopter was used to respond to the incident.

    One patient was airlifted to Dunstan Hospital with minor injuries, he said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

