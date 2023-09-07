One injured in crash near Lindis Pass

The crash occurred just north of the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8. Photo: Waka Kotahi webcam

One person has suffered moderate injuries in a crash near Lindis Pass this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the single-vehicle accident on State Highway 8 about 6.40am.

The northbound lane was closed just north of the pass but reopened by 8.45am.

It is the second crash on the same stretch of highway this week.

One person was helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital after a motorcycle crash on the pass on Sunday morning.