Monday, 12 September 2022

One person injured in workplace incident

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    One person was moderately injured in a workplace incident in Hills Creek, Central Otago.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a workplace incident in Wedderburn-Becks Road which was reported just after 3pm.

    One man was reported to have collapsed, the spokeswoman said.

    A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a helicopter attended and airlifted one patient in a moderate condition to Dunedin Hospital.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

