One person injured in workplace incident

One person was moderately injured in a workplace incident in Hills Creek, Central Otago.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a workplace incident in Wedderburn-Becks Road which was reported just after 3pm.
One man was reported to have collapsed, the spokeswoman said.
A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a helicopter attended and airlifted one patient in a moderate condition to Dunedin Hospital.