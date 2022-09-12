One person injured in workplace incident

One person was moderately injured in a workplace incident in Hills Creek, Central Otago.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a workplace incident in Wedderburn-Becks Road which was reported just after 3pm.

One man was reported to have collapsed, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a helicopter attended and airlifted one patient in a moderate condition to Dunedin Hospital.

