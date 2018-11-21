Wednesday, 21 November 2018

7.45 am

One seriously injured after motorcycle ridden into tree

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries after a crash in Central Otago this morning.

    A Police spokeswoman said a person had sustained serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle into a tree on private property near Poolburn.

    Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene about 4.40am today.

    A St John spokesman said a helicopter airlifted the person to Dunedin Hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

     

     

