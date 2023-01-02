Open-Water Swim seals the deal for recent Dunedin arrivals

Participants in the 3km Clyde Open-Water Swim head out on the first leg on Saturday morning. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

Dunedin residents Hopcyn Matthews and Lucy Allen have been in New Zealand for only one and a-half years, but after completing the Clyde Open-Water Swim on Saturday, they say they have no intention of leaving.

Originally from Cardiff, Wales, the couple were cheered on from shore by Hopcyn’s parents, Siwan and James Matthews, who were on their first visit to New Zealand.

Mrs Matthews said she was visiting for six weeks while her husband could only spare four weeks, but they had been all over the South Island.

"I’d say six weeks is a minimum stay," Mrs Matthews said.

A favourite outing had been a night staying at the Red Hut in Hopkins Valley, north of Lake Ohau, which her husband described as the "adventure" part of their trip.

"The adventure came in because the river was running a lot faster than we anticipated," he said.

"Hopcyn ran ahead and by the time we got there, there was smoke coming out of the chimney."

The younger Mr Matthews, an environmental engineer, and Dr Allen, who works in the accident and emergency department of Dunedin Hospital, are both keen athletes.

"We love it here," Mr Matthews said.

"Why would you leave when you have days like this," Dr Allen added.

Mr Matthews said there were so many options for outdoor activities in the South Island.

"We’re skiing all the time in winter. Sometimes there are too many options," he said.

Saturday’s swim was the fourth time for the event, founded by Hugh Tait of the Dunedin Triathlon Club, and Ginge Burnett of the Southland Triathlon Club as a social event.

"A good number of our members from each club are up this way holidaying so a great way to finish the year," Mr Tait said.

"A beautiful setting and a cracking day makes this so enjoyable for everyone."

Ninety-one swimmers took part in the 3km, 1.5km, 1km and 500m distances, a record for the event.

Results were. —

Ultra 3km course: Thomas Heaton, 41:10; Ian Dixon-Anderson, 42:35; Ian Fuller, 42:50.

Long 1.5m swim: Jared Sandri, 23:06; Hannah Prosser, 24:00; Stephen Woodwark, 24:24.

Medium 1km swim: Bryce McVicar, 21:33; Steve Wilson, 25:48; Kate Roberts, 26:20.

Short 500m swim: Charlotte McVicar, 11:18; Grace Hourston, 19:34; Erin Wilson, 19:44.

tracie.barrett@odt.co.nz