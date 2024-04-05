Opinion: Hard not to feel grateful living here

Doug White. PHOTO: ODT FILES

I’ve just had a casual scan of physiological research on the subject of gratitude.

Apparently people who regularly express gratitude are shown to be happier overall, leading to lower rates of stress and depression.

Researchers tell us that feelings of gratitude trigger the brain to release neurotransmitters and hormones associated with happiness, including dopamine and serotonin.

I can think of many very worthy recipients of our gratitude in Central Otago.

Here are just three things which give me a "fix" of gratitude-generated dopamine and serotonin.

Autumn in Central

Breathe in the crisp still air, enjoy the autumn colours and savour the wonderful produce from our orchards, farms and vineyards.

You can’t help feeling grateful to be living here when you can ride or walk a local trail before retiring to one of our wonderful hospitality establishments with a locally brewed beer.

Our local journalists

Since the establishment of The Dunstan News in Clyde in 1862, Central Otago has been well served by people who work hard to keep us informed.

The newspaper you are now reading is a direct descendant of that first goldfields newspaper.

Journalists make an important contribution to our democracy and many are facing uncertain times as the media landscape changes.

I feel grateful that we have great local news journalists at places such as The News and Central App who keep me entertained and informed.

Locals who pursue community projects with vision and passion such as The Otago Central Rail Trust

Happy 30th birthday and thank you to The Otago Central Rail Trust.

In 1993, 153km of disused railway line was transferred to the Department of Conservation and the iconic trail has since been developed and enhanced by The Central Otago Charitable Trust.

Over 30 years the trust has led the creation of a model for other regional trails to emulate.

Delve into the history and geography of Central on the trust’s visually attractive and informative website www.otagocentralrailtrail.co.nz.

A link on the website will take you to the recently added teaching resource for teachers and pupils, www.railtales.co.nz so that riding the trail can be a context for rich and authentic learning across the school curriculum.

I am delighted to see many of our local schools are now incorporating the Rail Trail in their learning programmes outside the classroom.

— Retired Clyde School principal Doug White