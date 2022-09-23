Original blossom festival queen returns

Karen Peterson was the first blossom festival queen in 1957. PHOTOS: SHANNON THOMSON / SUPPLIED

She was the first and she has not forgotten it.

Karen Peterson (80) will make an appearance at the Alexandra Blossom Festival this weekend, and will be one of many walking down memory lane.

Back in 1957, she was the first blossom festival queen when the inaugural festival took place.

She was on the Plunket Society float and can still vividly recall the event all these years later.

"It was amazing. Everybody was calling out, saying give us a wave. Everybody was so excited, just in the way it was the first one," she said.

"One of the floats ended up going on fire. They just came along and put it out and then we carried on."

The float on fire was the Central Otago News float but the fire did not dampen the festival.

Mrs Peterson as a 15-year-old at the first blossom festival.

It was a success and all these years on, the fun continues with the festival due to take place in Alexandra this weekend. Mrs Peterson had been back to the festival many times over the years. She now lives in Christchurch.

Mrs Peterson (nee Roberts) will be one of 22 former festival queens in town to mark the event.

The former queens will share an afternoon tea at the Central Otago District Council offices this afternoon and will be part of the parade tomorrow.

The queen tradition continues with nine young women from the district looking to step into Mrs Peterson’s shoes tomorrow as the crown will be handed out this afternoon.