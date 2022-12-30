Out-of-town campers lend a hand

Omakau Domain Camping Ground manager Sue Sleeman says her husband Pete and two of the campers have stepped up to cover staff illnesses over the busy Christmas period. Photo: Tracie Barrett

The manager had no intention of being there, some cleaning staff are actually holidaying there — and the hubby is just doing what he is told. It is all hands to the pump at the Omakau Domain Camping Ground.

Campers at the popular camping ground have come to the rescue to cover staff illnesses this holiday season, with two of them offering their mornings to clean when the regular cleaner came down with Covid.

The janitor had also been unwell, so manager Sue Sleeman’s husband Pete was roped in to help out, tending gardens, doing the laundry "and anything else I’m told to do", he said with a laugh.

Mrs Sleeman never intended to work at the camping ground.

When the couple built their house across the road from the domain 18 months ago, she thought she would be retiring.

That changed when six months ago the secretary of the domain board, which assisted the Central Otago District Council in running the facility, knocked on her door and offered her a job, she said.

Having been assured she would probably only work an hour a day, Mrs Sleeman accepted the role, and later found that estimate to be quite an understatement over holiday periods.

Her only proviso was that she would not do cleaning, she said.

"Then Labour Weekend came along and the two people I had to clean were sick, so that went by the way."

She enjoys the people part of the job, especially the campers who returned each year to the small town, and said it gave her something to do.

Adele Moore, who was cleaning alongside the Sleemans yesterday morning, said she and her husband saw Mrs Sleeman’s notice looking for help when they came from Southland a week before the holiday period to set up their caravan.

When they returned on holiday and found Mrs Sleeman was still in need of help, she offered some of her mornings, as did another camper.

"It’s just to help them out because I’d hate to see them stuck at such a busy time," she said.

Mrs Sleeman said she had an easy relationship with her temporary staff — "If you feel like working today, I’ll take you".

Mr Sleeman said other campers were mucking in to help also, emptying the rubbish bins and just ensuring the place was kept clean and tidy.

"It’s such a nice community thing. Even though they are all from out of town, they all want to help out."

