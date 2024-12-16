Passion for outdoors, science brought to role

Jamie Ward. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Otago Fish & Game has announced the appointment of Jamie Ward as its new Central Otago operations manager.

Mr Ward, 49, brings a wealth of scientific knowledge and a passion for the outdoors to this role.

Born and raised in Southland, Mr Ward’s early experiences fishing in the Aparima River sparked a lifelong love for the outdoors.

"In my late teens, fishing was probably my happy and relaxing place," he said.

Having studied chemistry at the University of Otago, Mr Ward honed his scientific expertise over 20 years at AgResearch, where he led the deer science programme.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Otago Fish & Game.

"I’ve always been drawn to wild places, and this role offers an incredible opportunity to work in and protect these environments.

"I do remember at some stage in my mid 20s knowing one or two rangers and thinking that would be the dream job. So it’s surprising to have ended up in this role. I feel privileged.

"I’m looking forward to connecting with the local community, including many farmers I already know, our licence holders and mana whenua, and working together to ensure a sustainable future for our region’s fisheries, game bird resources and their habitat."

Mr Ward’s strong connection to the land and his understanding of farming practices will be invaluable in fostering positive relationships with landowners.

"I am keen to support communities, connecting waterways and wetland protection with fishing and hunting to preserve these resources for future generations."

A keen trail runner and experienced big game hunter, he is also passionate about introducing new people to the outdoors and sharing his knowledge.

"I’m committed to working with our partners to create more accessible recreational opportunities and to inspire the next generation of Kiwis to get outdoors."

"I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, bringing home some wild-caught food and understanding the importance of protecting the environments where these activities take place."

Mr Ward will be based in Cromwell and will be responsible for overseeing Fish & Game’s operations in Central Otago, including fisheries and game bird management, habitat restoration and community engagement.

— APL