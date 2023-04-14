Patearoa, Ranfurly water notices continue

Photo: Getty Images

Water notices remain in place for Patearoa and Ranfurly.

The Central Otago District Council yesterday issued a boil water notice for Patearoa in the Maniototo, due to fluctuating chlorine levels at the water treatment plant, and a conserve water notice for Ranfurly following recent heavy rain.

In an update tonight, the council advised that Patearoa residents must continue to boil all water this weekend as it monitors the improvement of the source water for chlorine levels.

People should boil water used for drinking, washing, and preparing food, preparing baby formula and for cleaning teeth.

A tanker with drinking water would remain outside the pub at 80 Patearoa Rd until the notice was lifted.

In Ranfurly, recent heavy rain had made water dirty and the treatment plant could not treat the source water, the council said yesterday.

The plant was producing clean water today, but there could be spikes of dirty water.

People are asked to continue to conserve water until further notice.