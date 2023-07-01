Pedestrian area parking restricted

Inconsiderate drivers parking on footpaths and cycle paths in Central Otago are set to find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

The Central Otago District Council’s amended roading bylaw comes into effect today.

The amendments, approved by the council on May 31, aim to improve pedestrian safety and provide access to parking in town centres.

As a result parking on footpaths and cycle paths will be restricted, and anyone damaging the footpath may be required to pay for the repair.

The bylaw will align with the Land Transport (Offence and Penalties) Regulations 1999 for parking enforcement fees, a graduated scale of fines reflecting the offence and alignment to the regulations.

A parking offence of more than 30 minutes over the specified time limit would incur a $12 fine, graduating upwards for more than six hours, to a $57 fine. All other parking offences would range between $40 and $60.

The CODC will use new technology to enable more efficient issuing and processing of parking infringements.

The technology will also allow reminder notices to be sent.

Any unpaid fines will automatically be lodged with the court.

The council will initially be focusing its efforts on education rather than enforcement.