Person trapped at Hyde worksite

One person was airlifted to hospital after a workplace incident in Hyde yesterday.

A police spokesman said police were called to an address in Eton St just after 6.20am after a person was trapped between two vehicles at a worksite.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two Prime (primary response) doctors, a first response unit and a helicopter were sent at 6.10am.

The person was flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Details of his condition were unavailable.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Middlemarch and Ranfurly also attended.

The matter has been referred to WorkSafe.