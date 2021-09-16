Thursday, 16 September 2021

Breaking News 9.45 am

Pilot killed in helicopter crash in Otago

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    One person has been killed in a helicopter crash in Otago this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said police were alerted at 5.30am that a helicopter flying from Milton to Alexandra was overdue.

    The aircraft is believed to have flown over State Highway 8, towards Lawrence, over Glendhu Forest.

    A Rescue Coordination Centre NZ spokeswoman said the helicopter was found crashed in Deep Creek, west of Dunedin. 

    The sole occupant had not survived, she said.

    The Milton-based helicopter was located about 7.30am by a search helicopter sent from Dunedin, she said.

    Deep Creek is at the south end of the Lammerlaw Range and has an elevation of 800m.

    The investigation had been taken over by the police and the Civil Aviation Authority.

    No further details were available.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter