Pilot killed in helicopter crash in Otago

One person has been killed in a helicopter crash in Otago this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted at 5.30am that a helicopter flying from Milton to Alexandra was overdue.

The aircraft is believed to have flown over State Highway 8, towards Lawrence, over Glendhu Forest.

A Rescue Coordination Centre NZ spokeswoman said the helicopter was found crashed in Deep Creek, west of Dunedin.

The sole occupant had not survived, she said.

The Milton-based helicopter was located about 7.30am by a search helicopter sent from Dunedin, she said.

Deep Creek is at the south end of the Lammerlaw Range and has an elevation of 800m.

The investigation had been taken over by the police and the Civil Aviation Authority.

No further details were available.