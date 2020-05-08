Friday, 8 May 2020

Pipeline work starts again

    One of the pipelines will improve water supply to Alexandra. Photo: ODT files
    Construction of the Clyde wastewater pipeline is back on after a month-long delay due to the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown.

    Central Otago District Council contractor Fulton Hogan is working in crew bubbles and maintaining physical distancing to meet Government criteria.

    Crews are installing the pipeline along Graveyard Gully Rd towards its final destination, the Alexandra wastewater treatment plant.

    The council is also taking the opportunity to make improvements to Alexandra’s wastewater system while the Clyde wastewater pipeline is being installed.

    A temporary road closure for all traffic is in place on Graveyard Gully Rd south of the Shaky Bridge Cafe until June 2020.

