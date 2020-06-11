Planning for Blossom Festival

Martin McPherson

Monday’s move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 means preparations for this year’s Alexandra Blossom Festival have gone next level.

Festival event manager Martin McPherson said yesterday organisers were ‘‘full steam ahead’’ for the 64th festival.

‘‘Planning is well under way. Bands and other entertainment are booked, market stalls, food and beverage purveyors are all keen to be back come September and people are already planning what their floats will look like.’’

Mr McPherson said the festival would be one of the first major events in the South Island to go ahead as planned post-lockdown.

The festival runs from September 27-29.